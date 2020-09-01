Sheila J. Fink
EDELSTEIN - Sheila (aka SheShe, Ms. Halloween) Fink, 50, of Edelstein passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, after a valiant 11-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Sheila was born on September 30, 1969, to Thomas and Janice Kleppe. She married Bradley Fink in Peoria on October 11, 1997. He survives, along with their 2 amazing children, Maxwell (18) and Julia (16). Also surviving are Sheila's mother; brother, Joe Kleppe of Woodbury, MN; uncle and godfather, Michael (Pati) Gleason of La Mirada, CA; and father-in-law, Albert Fink of Armour, SD.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father; sister, Sharon Kleppe; and mother-in-law, Ruth Fink.
She also leaves behind 73 assorted bags and enough writing utensils to stock IVC School District for a decade. Beyond her work experience, she was first and foremost a homemaker, wife, mother and dedicated friend. She felt very fortunate to be actively involved in Max and Julia's school activities. It was through these events that Sheila touched the lives of so many people and formed her "Village of Friends," and one social encounter was all it took for you to become a citizen of that village. Her sense of humor was something that she shared with us whether it was irony (Farside's Midvale School For The Gifted), inanimate objects taking flight (plastic bags in the wind), and an eye for seeing abstract art in everyday things (shopping carts where they typically weren't supposed to be). Because she's been playfully "haunted" by loved ones who passed before her, those closest to her should expect her to pay it forward in the same playful ways (your stereo will change stations on its own and animals will stare you down).
Sincere thanks go to Dr. Gary MacVicar, his team at Illinois Cancer Care, and the OSF Hospice Care Team (Camilla, Angie, Julia and Wendy).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ARK in Lacon or the Peoria Humane Society because so many animals have left their prints on Sheila's heart.
A socially-distanced visitation will be held at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services, 304 N. Walnut, Princeville, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.haskellfuneral.com
.