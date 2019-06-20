|
Sheila Jean McGrew-Hewitt
BARTONVILLE - Sheila Jean McGrew-Hewitt, 48, of Bartonville passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 8, 1970 in Peoria, IL to Foster and Betty (Mullins) McGrew. She first married Eric Baker on September 12, 1998 in Peoria, IL. She later married Bruce Hewitt on November 3, 2017 in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Betty McGrew; three children, Danielle Halabi of Washington, IL, Andrea Halabi of Peoria, IL, and Amber Baker of Washington, IL; three grandchildren, Logan, Ava, and Olivia; three brothers, Dean, Bobby, and Paul; and six sisters, Vivian, Virginia, Mary, Tina, Rose, and Karen.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father.
Sheila worked in hospitality services for OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. She always had a fun and loving spirit with a great sense of humor, with much compassion for everything she believed in. Her favorite and best part of her life was spending time with her grandchildren. Sheila will be so dearly missed by all.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for her Grandchildren. To view Sheila's DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 20 to June 22, 2019