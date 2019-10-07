|
Sheila Koch
WASHINGTON - Sheila A. Koch, 71, of Washington, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
Shelia was born on July 16, 1948, in Peoria, Ill., to Melvin and Grace (Burt) Hanauer. She married Walter Koch Jr. on February 11, 1983. Walter preceded her in death on April 5, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Melvin Hanauer; and her mother and stepfather, Grace and Robert DeFreese.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim Lusher of Morton and Laurie (Virgil) McGinnis of Mackinaw; three step-sons, Walter (Brenda) Koch III of Washington, Kevin (Denise) Koch of Peoria and Tim Koch of Arkansas; one step-daughter, Dawn Koch of Peoria; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Terry (Diane) Breese of Michigan.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019