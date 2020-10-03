Sheila M. Stickel
CHILLICOTHE - Sheila Michelle Stickel, age 37, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, from complications of pneumonia.
Sheila was born on September 13, 1983, in Columbus, Ohio, to Donald A. and Barbara A. (Lambeth) Stickel Jr.
Surviving are her parents, Donald and Barbara of Chillicothe; her brother, Donald A. (Leann) Stickel III of Chillicothe; her nieces and nephew whom she absolutely adored, Marina, Paige, Hudson and Cadence; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Keith C. (Kela) Stickel; and her grandparents, Donald and Helen Stickel Sr. and Harold and Kathleen Lambeth.
Sheila graduated from Worthington Kilbourne High School in Ohio in 2005 and she loved working at EP!C in Peoria, IL. She also attended a home fellowship. She was loved by a multitude of family and friends and will be greatly missed.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Social distancing and wearing of face coverings requested. Because of COVID restrictions, a private service will be held. Jeff Thayer, Sharon Carroll and Maja Brown will be officiating the service.
Memorials may be made to EP!C in Peoria.
