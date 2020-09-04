Sheila Mary Lockwood
MORTON – Sheila Mary Lockwood, 82, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
She was born on April 4, 1938, in Chadderton, England, to Henry and Ellen (Diggle) Procter. She married Kenneth Lockwood in Chadderton, England on April 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ian Lockwood and her sister, Angela Lockwood.
Surviving are her two sons, Philip Lockwood and Andrew Lockwood, both of Morton; one daughter, Janette (Herman) Lockwood Cross of Morton; two granddaughters, Heather (Joshua) Lanning of Mt. Juliet, Tenn. and Nicole Lockwood of Chicago, Ill.; and two great-granddaughters, Elvah and Rowan Lanning; and one brother, Vincent (Joan) Procter of Worthing, England.
In pursuit of new opportunities, Sheila and family moved from England to Morton in 1967, and she became an American citizen in 1982.
Sheila worked at Scheirer's Dairy and Witzig's in Morton for many years. She also volunteered for the Illinois Valley Striders and Steamboat Classic. Throughout the years, Sheila participated in the Race for the Cure. She was a member of the All Saints' Episcopal Church in Morton, while serving in both the Women's Guild, Altar Guild and leading the annual cookie walk. Sheila enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, dancing and spending time with her family. She was also well known for knitting baby cardigans.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Fr. Greg Lynn officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Susan G. Komen.
The family expresses heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Reflections Memory Care who treated her like family and for the care provided by Vitas Hospice.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
