Sheila Omer
HAVANA - Sheila Marie Omer, 77, of Havana passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She stayed here loving and caring for her family until the moment God came to carry her home.
Born Feb. 28, 1943, in Peoria, she married Billie Ray Omer on July 28, 1962. He survives in Havana.
Together she and her husband raised seven children, Jennifer (Charles) Brackney, Priscilla (Terry) Cooper, Matthew (Chris) Omer, Sarah Martin, Brett Omer, Rachel (Patrick) Bowen and Shawn (Carol) Omer. Sheila was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She truly believed her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her seven children. She treasured her twelve grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Saige, Jeremiah, Christian Kathleen, Jordyn, Trey, Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Christopher (Kourtney), Ethen and Liam. She embraced every moment with them, especially playing Yahtzee. She was proud to step into her new role as GiGi with two great-grandchildren, Axel and Nova. She felt especially blessed to hold her beautiful great-granddaughter, Nova Elaine, for the first time.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marien Thomas and Iola Arretta (Weir) Curry; her sister, Gloria Jean Valliantos; and her beloved grandmother, Stella Belle Weir.
Sheila was kind, supportive and loving. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always available to listen, offering subtle and sometimes not so subtle guidance and advice. Most importantly, she was there whenever we needed her – to discuss some major life event, just to say hi or to debate the latest topic of the day. If only we had one more day, there isn't one of us who wouldn't pick up the phone just to say Hi! Sheila had an amazing, quiet strength and unshakable faith and devotion. It is with profound sadness that we say good bye to one of the strongest women we have ever known – she was a true warrior.
Bailey, a shelter dog, was recently welcomed into their home. Sheila often referred to her as her angel dog. She would often say, for whatever the reason, she came into our life at exactly the right time.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Havana.
Her funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito. Father David Whiteside will officiate. Visitation will be one half hour before the Mass at the church. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or St. Patrick Catholic Church, 545 S. Orange, Havana, IL 62644.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.