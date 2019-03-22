|
Shelby Craddick
EAST PEORIA - Shelby Mary Elizabeth Craddick, 24, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2019.
She was born July 6, 1994, in Peoria, IL daughter of Dave and Shannon Bennett Craddick. Surviving are her parents of East Peoria, older brother Chris Craddick of Peoria, and younger brother Cole Craddick of East Peoria. Also surviving are her son Kai, paternal grandmother Sandy Craddick of Washington, IL and maternal grandmother Carolyn Bennett of Morton. Her paternal grandfather, Rob Craddick and her maternal grandfather John Bennett preceded her in death.
Shelby loved shopping for clothes, outdoor activities, hula hooping, music festivals and her son Kai. Shelby is gone too soon and will be missed terribly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the American Legion Post 318, 24 E Adams St. in Morton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a trust account for her son Kai at any CEFCU C/O of David and Shannon Craddick. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019