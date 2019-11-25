Home

PEKIN - Shelly Ann Myers, 47, of Pekin passed away at 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on January 26, 1972, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Carl and Connie Moore Overturf. She married Jason Myers on August 19, 2006.
Shelly is survived by her husband of thirteen years; her mother, Connie Overturf of Pekin; two sons, Dakota and Shaun Myers of Pekin; and one sister, Kelly Moore of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and one daughter, Keelia Walton.
She had worked for the U.S. Postal Service Remote Encoding Center at the Peoria Airport. She later worked for First Student Transportation in Bartonville until her passing.
She was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #265.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to her family.
To view Shelly's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
