Shelly "SG" Yates
PRINCEVILLE - Shelly Gene Yates, 88, of Peoria passed to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born February 29, 1932, in Altus, OK, to Shelly H. Yates and Eugenia Stevenson, he married Mary (Sue) Harvey on June 20, 1954, in Altus. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are four children, Richard Yates (Debbie) of Sarasota, FL, Connie Shepherd (Hurley) of Memphis, TN, Sharon Trussler (Freddie) of Peoria and Pam Wineinger (Steve) of Princeville; and many grandchildren and great-grands.
There will be a private ceremony at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, where Shelly will be buried next to Sue.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
More information is available at www.woolsey-wilton.com
.