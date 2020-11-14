1/1
Shelly "Sg" Yates
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelly "SG" Yates
PRINCEVILLE - Shelly Gene Yates, 88, of Peoria passed to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born February 29, 1932, in Altus, OK, to Shelly H. Yates and Eugenia Stevenson, he married Mary (Sue) Harvey on June 20, 1954, in Altus. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are four children, Richard Yates (Debbie) of Sarasota, FL, Connie Shepherd (Hurley) of Memphis, TN, Sharon Trussler (Freddie) of Peoria and Pam Wineinger (Steve) of Princeville; and many grandchildren and great-grands.
There will be a private ceremony at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, where Shelly will be buried next to Sue.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
More information is available at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved