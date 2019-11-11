|
|
Sheree Davis
PEORIA - Sheree Lynn (Meyer) Davis, 56, of Peoria died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on March 13, 1963, in Peoria to Thomas Francis and Penny (Butterfield) Meyer. She married Robert Davis on December 30, 1989, in Peoria, and they were married for 12 years. They had two children, Taylor Ashley Davis of West Haven, Connecticut, and Garret Ryan Davis of Peoria, who survive.
Also surviving are her father, Thomas of Peoria; her brother, Royden Meyer of Sparland; her sister, Carol (Rick) Gilles of Brimfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Her mother, Penny, preceded her in death.
She worked as an executive assistant for a number of years with different companies in different locations and always enjoyed it.
Sheree knew no strangers; everyone she ever knew became a friend. She loved the outdoors and was frequently out walking her beloved dog, Emma, any day the weather was nice enough.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will follow in Springdale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cody's Crusaders.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019