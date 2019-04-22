|
|
Sheri Seibold
SPARLAND - Sheri L. Seibold, 63, of Champaign, formerly of Sparland, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Born on October 30, 1955, to the late Harry and Patricia Frey Seibold, she received a Masters degree from the Northern Illinois University and spent her life working for the Illinois state 4-H programs. Sheri worked for six different County 4H extension offices from 1978 to 2003 before she became the head coordinator of volunteers for the State of Illinois 4H clubs for the past nine years.
She was a world traveler, visiting too many countries to mention. Sheri loved working with a sewing needle. She would knit, cross stitch, sew or quilt, all with great skill and ease. She was a great friend and mentor to many people and she considered many her friends too.
She is survived by her brother, Gary (Julie) Seibold of Metamora; nieces, Sarah Carpenter of Metamora and Emily Carpenter of Denver, CO; and cousins, Bill (Joyce) Seibold of Aurora and Fred (Jill) Seibold of Mesa AZ.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Lacon Congregational United Church of Christ, 205 N. Prairie St., Lacon, IL, with Daniel Hoehne officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at the Sparland Cemetery at a later time.
Memorials can be made to the Illinois State 4H Foundation and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019