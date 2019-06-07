Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL
View Map
Sherill Underwood Obituary
Sherill Underwood
DEER CREEK - Sherill Underwood, 76, of Deer Creek, passed away at noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 4, 1943 in Peoria to Ellery and Eva Spencer. She married Richard DeWeese. He preceded her in death in October of 2005. She later married James Underwood on July 3, 2010.
Surviving are her husband, Jim of Deer Creek; children, Chad (Angelia) DeWeese of Morton and Jill (Scott) Dearman of Edwards; Troy (Sheri) Underwood of Shreveport, LA, Shannon (William) Fallon of Sherwood, AR; and James (Peg) Underwood, of Peoria; grandchildren, Lydia, Clara, Eva, Levi, Delaney, Rachael, Angelica, and Emily; and a great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Matthew, Michael, and Arabella,.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Funk.
Sherill was a nurse in the newborn nursery for 43 years, retiring from Methodist Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling and camping, especially at Gamber Cove in Oak Run. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved golfing with friends. Sherill was an active member at Bayview Baptist Church in Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 11-1:00pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Keith Thibo will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UnityPoint Health- Methodist Proctor Foundation or to Bayview Baptist Church.
Sherill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019
