Sherri Graber
CHILLICOTHE - Sherri L. Graber, 56, Chillicothe passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her sister's home in Chillicothe.
She was born November 29, 1962 in Mountain View, California to C. Russell Sikes and Nancy L. Pyles Sikes. She is survived by her son, Terry L. Graber, of Surprise, AZ. She is also survived by her sisters, Debbie (Carl) Nystrom, Marvella Heyl, Kathy (Mark) Beasley, Robin (Jay) Survis; stepsisters, Juanita (Jim) Nelson and Melissa Clark Tidwell; and two grandsons (Douglas A. Graber of Surprise, AZ and Kolton L. Graber of Prescott, AZ). She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Douglas L. Graber.
Sherri leaves behind many friends and loved ones including Kacee Graber (Prescott, AZ), Katrina Morales (Surprise, AZ), Faith Maguire (Pekin, IL), Ricky Ulrich (Washington, IL), Rose Pope (Chillicothe, IL) and Brandi L. Harris (Chillicothe, IL).
Sherri donated her body to science and cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Any memorials may be made to the in her name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019