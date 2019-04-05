Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Sherrille Jean Elliott

Sherrille Jean Elliott Obituary
Sherrille Jean Elliott
PEKIN - Sherrille Jean Elliott, 73, of Pekin, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born June 26, 1945 in Pekin to Walter and Mary (Tyler) Stone Sr., she married the love of her life, Donald Louis Elliott on July 22, 1973. He survives.
Also surviving is her cousin, Susan Stone with whom she made her home; two nephews, David and Steven Stone and a lifelong friend Barbara Ricker.
She was preceded in death by parents and three siblings.
Sherrille worked at the Community Care System in Pekin as a care giver for almost 20 years.
Her visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Graveside services will follow at Lake Side Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4234 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
