Sherry A. Kerley


1949 - 2019
Sherry A. Kerley Obituary
Sherry A. Kerley
BARTONVILLE - Sherry A. Kerley, 70, of Bartonville passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Methodist.
She was born January 5, 1949 in Peoria to Raymond and Doris (Root) Holford. They preceded her in death along with a brother, Mike Holford.
She is survived by her sons, Calvin (Bree) Kerley of Manito, IL, Craig Kerley of Peoria, IL and Chad (Courtney) Kerley of Bartonville, IL; grandchildren, Alexa, Eliza, Chad and Chris Kerley; and brother, Ray (Teresa) Holford of Elmwood, IL.
Sherry was an avid Cubs fan.
Cremation has been accorded. Private family graveside services will be held.
Inurnment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
