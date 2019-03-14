Home

Sherry Braman Pope


CHILLICOTHE - Sherry Braman Pope, age 54, of Chillicothe passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at OSF St Francis Hospital in Peoria.
Sherry was born June 8, 1964 in Merced, CA. to Carlos and Rosalie (Renteria) Braman. She married Daniel Pope in Eureka IL. Sherry was a graduate of East Peoria Community High School.
Surviving are her ex-husband Dan, her daughters Amber and Kimberly and her 8 grandchildren; her mother and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation rights will be accorded by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service, Peoria IL. A memorial service will take place at Rome Baptist Church on March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., 5104 East Stevenson Ave, Chillicothe, IL 61523.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
