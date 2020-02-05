|
|
Sherry Heady
WEST PEORIA - Sherry Lee Heady, 58, of West Peoria passed away at 6:08 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home.
Born December 31, 1961, in Peoria to Delbert E. Helen M. (Walton) Peacock, she married Kevin S. Heady on September 23, 1979, in Peoria. They later divorced.
Surviving are four children, Amanda (Matt Morris) Heady, Jarrod Heady and Laura (Chuck Brackney) Heady, all of Peoria, and Darren Heady of Macomb; 11 grandchildren; and one sister, Patty Stewart of Rushville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kyle Heady; and two brothers, Clyde and Errol Peacock.
Sherry enjoyed listening to music and spending quality time with her family. She was always happy and full of spirit.
Her graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Rushville City Cemetery in Rushville. Scott Spalding will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois, Suite 1C, Chicago, Illinois 60610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020