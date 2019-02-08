Home

Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Eagles Club Peoria #265
Sherry Hicks


1956 - 2019
Sherry Hicks Obituary
Sherry Hicks
BARTONVILLE - Sherry M. Hicks, 62, of Bartonville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at her residence.
Per Sherry's request, cremation rites have been accorded and a party to celebrate Sherry's life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at The Eagles Club Peoria #265. Come raise a Busch Light in her memory.
Sherry was born on March 1, 1956, in Peoria, a daughter of William and Georgia (Moreland) Richards. She married Wayne Hicks on December 31, 1991, in Las Vegas. He survives.
She is also survived by her siblings, Mary (Tom) Hughes, Joe (Sue) Richards and Linn Maples, all of Peoria; grandchildren, Kayla Martin, Khristensen, Jr., Jacob, Crystal and Kaliup Nelton; great grandchildren, Arionna, Jacob, Jr., Rylan, Kylen and Lillionna; and special nephew, Jerry (Philip) McCann-Young. Arionna, Jacob, Jr. and Jerry were the lights of her life.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; son, Khristinsen Nelton, Sr.; and several siblings.
She retired as a laborer in 2017. She worked out of Laborers Local 165 for 27 years. She loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, but her family and friends were most important to her. She raised her grandsons and made a home for many other family members. She was a respected matriarch of the family and will be missed dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sherry's memory to Illinois Cancer Care.
Sherry's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
