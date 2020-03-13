|
Sherry J. Reardon
PEORIA – Sherry J. Reardon, 74, of Peoria, IL., passed away on March 9, 2020 at her residence.
Sherry was born on July 16, 1945, the daughter of Wallace & Lila (Brunz) Jones. She married Garry L. Reardon on October 16, 1961.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother.
She is survived by her four sons; Garry Scott, Brian (Heather), Bradley Michael, and Daniel (Alicia); five grandchildren, Megan, Holly, Madisyn, Jordain and Brody; four great grandchildren, Hadlee, Jack, Caiden, Owen; four brothers and 3 sisters.
Sherry loved her crafts, quilting and cross stitching with her twin sister and the many weekend get-a-ways they shared. Sherry was passionate about reading and enjoyed Harry Potter with her grandchildren. Most of all she loved being with her family and the 2 dogs she had. The holidays were very special to Sherry since this would bring all of the family together.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Online condolences can be made at www.schmidthaller.com
Memorials in Sherry's honor can be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at: 401 NE Monroe St Peoria, IL 61603 or online at: https://rmhc-centralillinois.org
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020