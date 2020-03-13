Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Sherry Reardon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Reardon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry J. Reardon


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry J. Reardon Obituary
Sherry J. Reardon
PEORIA – Sherry J. Reardon, 74, of Peoria, IL., passed away on March 9, 2020 at her residence.
Sherry was born on July 16, 1945, the daughter of Wallace & Lila (Brunz) Jones. She married Garry L. Reardon on October 16, 1961.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother.
She is survived by her four sons; Garry Scott, Brian (Heather), Bradley Michael, and Daniel (Alicia); five grandchildren, Megan, Holly, Madisyn, Jordain and Brody; four great grandchildren, Hadlee, Jack, Caiden, Owen; four brothers and 3 sisters.
Sherry loved her crafts, quilting and cross stitching with her twin sister and the many weekend get-a-ways they shared. Sherry was passionate about reading and enjoyed Harry Potter with her grandchildren. Most of all she loved being with her family and the 2 dogs she had. The holidays were very special to Sherry since this would bring all of the family together.
No services have been scheduled at this time. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Online condolences can be made at www.schmidthaller.com
Memorials in Sherry's honor can be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at: 401 NE Monroe St Peoria, IL 61603 or online at: https://rmhc-centralillinois.org

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -