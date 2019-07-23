|
|
Shirlee Mae Brown
PEORIA - Shirlee Mae Brown, 90 years old, living at Ohio Living Llanfair in Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Shirlee was born in Cincinnati, OH, on October, 30, 1928, to Carl and Helen Green. Shirlee met her future husband, William L. Brown, while they attended Hughes High School in Cincinnati. Bill and Shirlee were married on May 19, 1950. Shirlee attended and graduated from the Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati in 1949 with an associates degree in nursing.
Shirlee is survived by her 5 children, Laura Brown (Lovins) and husband, Jeff, of Cincinnati, OH, Bill Brown and wife, Donise, of Lewisville, TX, Amy Brown (Pitzer) and husband, Ken, of Cincinnati, OH, Mary Brown (Baker) and husband, Tim, of South Bend, IN, and Robert Brown of Phoenix, AZ. She loved and cared for her 7 grandchildren, Molly Joyce, Michael Wilson, Jacob Lovins, Meagan Wilson, Caley Brown, Reese Brown and Nathan Brown.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, August 3, at 10 a.m. at Garden Park Unity Church, 3581 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH. Officiating the memorial service will be the Reverend Kathy Engelhardt.
Shirlee's great loves besides family and friends were gardening, searching for sea shells on Sanibel Island and her sweet cat, Lilly.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in her honor to either The or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019