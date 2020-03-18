|
|
Shirley A. Andrews
PEORIA - Shirley A. Giesecke Andrews, 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Buehler Home in Peoria.
Shirley was born on October 22, 1929, in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Louis M. and Agnes Herbert Giesecke.
Shirley was a strong woman and showed it by putting herself through college by taking a year off to work in a factory. She got her master's degree despite being told she was taking a spot that should have gone to a man who would have a family to support.
She spent many years working at the Peoria Public Library and the Bradley University Library as a Reference Librarian. Her brothers took great joy in asking oddball questions and insisting that she research them. She used her skills for many years volunteering for the Lakeview Museum Book Nook and annual book sale.
She was a loving wife and mother and extended that care to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many friends and acquired a couple of "courtesy" daughters along the way.
Shirley will be missed by her husband, Allen H. Andrews Jr.; her son, Allen H. Andrews III (Denise); her daughter, Connie Durrstein (Tom Cross); grandchildren, Jesse, Alyssa, Austin, Alex and Aric; her great-grandchildren, Zoey and Wyatt; and siblings, Marion Giesecke and Eugene "Jerry" Dorn. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Louis B. "Ben" Giesecke.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will occur once the world returns to "normalcy."
Memorials may be gifted to the National Audubon Society at Audubon.org. To leave a online condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020