Shirley A. Boo
LEWISTOWN - Shirley A. Boo, 88, of Lewistown passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Lewistown, surrounded by family.
She was born on November 27, 1931, the daughter of Calvin and Floss (Camp) Bainter. She married Max Boo on June 9, 1950, in Lewistown. He died on March 29, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Surviving are five children, Jerry (Cheryl) Boo of Tremont, Joyce Boo of Cuba, JoEllyn Boo of Lewistown, John (Darla) Boo of Lewistown and Jana (Dana) Schrock of Lewistown; seven grandchildren, Jenelle (John) Meyer, Julianne (Caleb) Nanzer, Jacob (Ashley) Boo, Cody Boo, Halie Boo, Kyleigh Schrock and Shelley (Jeff) Henson; seven great-grandchildren, Keegan and Ava Boo, Jordan, Alyssa and Noah Henson, MacKenzie Greenwell and John Meyer; and her special helper, Amanda Harris.
Shirley was a homemaker. She had also worked at Atwood's in Havana and Graham Hospital switchboard and was owner/operator of the Laundromat in Lewistown. Shirley's greatest accomplishment was being a mother. She was a member of the Lewistown Church of the Nazarene, where she served the Lord in many capacities for many decades. Shirley was a member of the founding board of director's for the Spoon River Towers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lewistown Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Howard Love officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. All social distancing guidelines for church services will apply.
Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewistown Church of the Nazarene.
