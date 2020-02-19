|
|
Shirley A. Malcom
WASHBURN - Shirley A. Malcom, 83, of Washburn passed away at 8:01 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linn Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn.
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the Washburn Ambulance Service or Easter Seals.
Shirley A. Lloyd was born in Griggsville, Illinois, on October 29, 1936, a daughter to Adrian and Helen Hall Lloyd. She married Paul Malcom in 1968 and they were married for 61 years until he preceded her in death in November of 2019.
Surviving are her children, Sara (Denny) Fenton of Hillsboro and Kenneth Malcom of Washburn; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 2 sisters, Willmeta McLaughlin of Peoria and Linda Winkleman of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles; and siblings, Ray, Elizabeth, David, Jerry and Kenny.
Shirley retired from Caterpiller.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020