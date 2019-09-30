|
Shirley Ann Adams
METAMORA - Shirley Ann (Seckler) Adams, 90, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Snyder Village Health Center in Metamora.
She was born on January 13, 1929, in Partridge Township, Woodford County, to Joseph C. and Florence G. (Elbert) Seckler. She married Joseph E. Adams on October 29, 1949, at St. Mary's Church in Metamora, Illinois. He passed away on April 10, 1978.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Mark J. Adams; and sister, Alice (Junie) Schierer.
Surviving are her daughter, Laure J. Adams of Metamora; sons, Kurt L. (Nancy) Adams of Appleton, WI, and Kent L. (Susan) Adams of Palatine, IL; grandchildren, Alissa (Peter) Geist of Wexford, PA, Zander (Lindsay) Adams of West Chester, PA, and Madeline Adams and Joseph Adams of Palatine, IL; and great-grandson, Nolan Geist of Wexford, PA.
She worked at the Metamora Post Office as a clerk for 43 years, retiring in 1989. Shirley loved the history of Metamora and Abraham Lincoln and was instrumental in establishing the Metamora Association for Historic Preservation and bringing the Lincoln/Goings bronze statues to the Metamora Village Park. She served as a Eucharistic minister for St. Mary's Church, taking communion to the homebound and Snyder Village residents for over 25 years.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with visitation to follow from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019