PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Shirley Ann Albertsen


1934 - 2019
Shirley Ann Albertsen Obituary
Shirley Ann Albertsen
PEKIN - Shirley A. Albertsen, 84, of Pekin passed away at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born November 23, 1934, in Pekin to George E. and Bernice L. (Keefer) Winters, she married William Joseph "Joe" Albertsen on June 30, 1962, in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Wesley Albertsen of Pekin; and two sisters, Mary Lou Miller and Jean (Gary) Miller, both of Morton. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Mabel (Ederer) Winters; two brothers, Larry Ederer and Merle Winters; brother-in-law, Raymond Miller; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Winters.
Shirley had worked for CENTEL phone company in her younger days. She later was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed being active in her son's activities and helped out at Willow School in Pekin as a room mother and at Broadmoor Junior High School in the library.
She loved books and loved to read. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cross-stitch projects. Through the years, her family has enjoyed her homemade Christmas ornaments and decorations.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St., Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
