Shirley Ann Studebaker
ROANOKE - Shirley Ann Studebaker, 87, formerly of Eureka, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Shirley was born on March 24, 1932, in Flint, Mich., to Otho Paul and Helen Lorraine (Grice) Mayfield. She married Paul Studebaker on Dec. 14, 1951, in Danville, Ill. She was preceded in death by Paul and her parents.
Shirley is survived by one brother, Paul Junior Mayfield of Ballwin, MO. Also surviving are three sons, Donald Studebaker of Tahlequah, OK, Kenneth (Jane) Studebaker of Congerville, IL, and Thomas Studebaker of Normal, IL. Shirley had 10 grandchildren, Benjamin (Marissa) Studebaker, Rebecca (Mark) Barrick, Sarah Studebaker, Erin (Scott) Barnhart, Rachel (Lukas) Quanstrom, Daniel (Stephani) Studebaker, Carole (Haroon) Rashid, Andrew (Mallory) Studebaker, Paul Michael Studebaker and Leah Studebaker; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was an accomplished piano teacher and church musician. She held an Associate's Degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. She taught for several years in the Unit 140 schools before retiring in 1989. In addition to teaching in the public schools, Shirley taught private piano lessons and held church positions as organist and choir director.
Shirley participated in community choirs and frequently directed, accompanied or sang solos in civic programs, stage performances and concerts. She often served as a choral or piano adjudicator for Illinois High School Association and Illinois Elementary School Association contests.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Eureka Bible Church in Eureka, IL. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tom Swanson officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded, with inurnment at Olio Township Cemetery at a later date.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chris Hughes and the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for their kind and compassionate care provided during Shirley's residence at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or Crossroads United Methodist Church of Washington.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
