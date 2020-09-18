1/1
Shirley Anne Holtke
1939 - 2020
PEORIA—Shirley Anne Holtke, 80, of Peoria, passed away at 1:36 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence.
Shirley was born October 26, 1939 in Geneseo to Willard, Sr and Dorothea Grothusen Borkgren. She married James Arthur Holtke July 26, 1976 in Geneseo. He passed away May 25, 2020 in Peoria.
Also preceding Shirley in death were her parents; one son, Todd Morrissey; one grandson, Christipher Morrissey; two brothers, Ronald Borkgren, Willard "Bill" Borkgren, Jr.
Surviving are one son, Troy Morrissey of Peoria Heights; one step-daughter, Penny (Bret) Stone of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, Christin (Jeff) Tharp, Kiaya Morrissey, Kierra Morrissey, Koletyn Morrissey, Madison Stone, Mason Stone, Grace Stone; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Haven Tharp, and one great-grandchild on the way; two sisters, Barbara (Norman) Seeley of Anamosa, IA, LeAndra (Michael) Strope of Marion, IA; one brother, Robert (Renee) Borkgren of Cedar Rapids, IA; one sister-in-law, Shirley Borkgren of Anamosa, IA.
Shirley worked for South Side Bank retiring as a manager.
Shirley loved to shop and gave meaning to the phrase, "shop til you drop."
She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria where she was active with their nursing home ministry. Shirley loved to serve her Lord and has many crowns coming for all her witnessing to many people.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 2201 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL 61611 or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
