|
|
Shirley B. Stanfield
EAST PEORIA - Shirley B. Stanfield, age 96, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:12 a.m. at Rosewood Care Center of East Peoria.
She was born July 13, 1922 in Trent, S.D. to John and Hazel (Wilkins) Berner. She married Harold Stanfield on July 16, 1944 in Sparland, IL. He passed away March 9, 2007 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Alden and Marshall Berner.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley graduated from Sparland High School in 1940. She then graduated from Dickenson College of Business in Peoria. She had several jobs in the Peoria area retiring from Liquid Air Corporation in 1982.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria and was very active in the Eastern Star. Shirley was the Past Matron of Clover Leaf Chapter 1002 in East Peoria.
Shirley and Harold loved to travel and work in her garden on her flowers. She enjoyed spending holidays and playing cards with her second family, Bud and Peg Crist.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or the .
You may view Shirley's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019