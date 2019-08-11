|
Shirley Burnett
PEORIA -- Shirley A. Burnett, 82, passed away quietly at home August 10, 2019 at 11:55 a.m, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born February 20, 1937 to Howard B. and Florence Kee Traver. She lovingly married Frank F. Burnett on July 12, 1971.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, five brothers, and her husbands; Lawrence L. Wilson and Frank F. Burnett.
Shirley is survived by her children, Marvin G. Giles, Marvin (Michelle) Wilson, Howard (Wendy) Burnett, Rhonda Burnett, Loretta (Kris) Joachim, Chris (Tracy) Burnett, Sunae (James) Spurlock and Ronee (Jesse) Collins; and her sisters; Manila Robinson of Gary, IN. and Peggy Royster of Phoenix, AZ. Shirley also has nineteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
She worked as a C.N.A. for a number of nursing homes throughout the Peoria area.
Shirley has a family in Christ through The Salvation Army Peoria Corps where she was a Senior Soldier. She was a loved and valued member of the congregation.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army Corps located at 2903 W. Nebraska Ave. in Peoria.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Salvation Army Corps.
Burial will be in Pottstown Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to The Salvation Army Corps or OSF Hospice.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019