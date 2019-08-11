Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Salvation Army Corps
2903 W. Nebraska Ave.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Salvation Army Corps
2903 W. Nebraska Ave.
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Burnett


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Burnett Obituary
Shirley Burnett
PEORIA -- Shirley A. Burnett, 82, passed away quietly at home August 10, 2019 at 11:55 a.m, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born February 20, 1937 to Howard B. and Florence Kee Traver. She lovingly married Frank F. Burnett on July 12, 1971.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, five brothers, and her husbands; Lawrence L. Wilson and Frank F. Burnett.
Shirley is survived by her children, Marvin G. Giles, Marvin (Michelle) Wilson, Howard (Wendy) Burnett, Rhonda Burnett, Loretta (Kris) Joachim, Chris (Tracy) Burnett, Sunae (James) Spurlock and Ronee (Jesse) Collins; and her sisters; Manila Robinson of Gary, IN. and Peggy Royster of Phoenix, AZ. Shirley also has nineteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
She worked as a C.N.A. for a number of nursing homes throughout the Peoria area.
Shirley has a family in Christ through The Salvation Army Peoria Corps where she was a Senior Soldier. She was a loved and valued member of the congregation.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army Corps located at 2903 W. Nebraska Ave. in Peoria.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Salvation Army Corps.
Burial will be in Pottstown Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to The Salvation Army Corps or OSF Hospice.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now