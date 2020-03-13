|
Shirley Comerford
PEORIA - Shirley M. Comerford, 86, peacefully went to her final resting place on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Shirley was born on May 21st, 1933 to Luther and Bernice Hamilton in Tamaroa, IL. She married Lawrence "Larry" Comerford on April 27th, 1957 in Peoria. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, infant son Mark, daughter, Kim, sister Idelle, and her parents.
Surviving her are four siblings, Dee (Sharon) Hamilton of Heyworth, IL, Craig (Toy) Hamilton of Seneca, IL, Carol (Gabby) Hamilton of Cheshire, England, and John (Chris) Hamilton Camrose, of Alberta Canada. She is also survived by her children, Rex (Jackie) Comerford of Princeville, IL, Cheri Board of Washington, IL, Derek (Lori) Comerford of Beaufort, SC and Suzanne (Rich) Sims of Ft. Myers, FL. Shirley also has ten grandchildren, Erin Pletcher, Scott Maybanks, Emma Maybanks, Daniel Board, Michael Board, Lauren Board, Jarrett Sims, Evan Sims, Carleigh Comerford, and Kayce Comerford as well as six great grandchildren.
Shirley graduated from Olney High School in 1951, and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Later in life, Shirley enjoyed working with her husband running the local Whirlpool Service franchise company. Her joys in life were rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria, IL, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. James Pankiewicz will officiate. Cremation Rites will be accorded and entombment of cremains will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Richards L. Owens Hospice Home.
