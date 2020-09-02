Shirley E. (Crowder) Butler
PEORIA - Shirley (Crowder) Butler, 83, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was born on April 17, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to C. Donald and Esther (Crandell) Crowder. She went to Peoria Heights Grade School (Kelly Ave.) and Woodruff High School. She started working at Keystone Steel & Wire in 1953 as a co-op her senior year of high school, and she retired 46 years later in 1999. She married Tom Butler on October 29, 2007.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Mullen; her nieces, Sally Foster and Suzanne Mullen, all of Peoria; her nephew, James (Missy) Mullen of Marquette Heights; 5 grandnieces; 4 grandnephews; her husband, Tom Butler of Bartonville; 5 step-children; 12 step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren.
She was a proud member of Professional Secretaries Association and the Keystone's Retirees. Shirley was a member of Peoria Heights Congregational Church for decades and served in Women's Fellowship and as the Church Clerk on the Council for several years. She taught her nieces and nephew the hustle when they were little, graciously hosted most of the family holidays, and was an avid Cubs fan. Shirley was a kind and generous soul and will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.
Memorials can be made to Peoria Heights Congregational Church or the Parkinson's Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Peoria Heights Congregational Church from 10 to 11 a.m.
