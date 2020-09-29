1/1
Shirley E. Harrell
1931 - 2020
PEORIA - Shirley E. Harrell, 88, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on December 2, 1931, in Industry, IL, the daughter of W. Kenneth and Vera L. (DeGarmo) McGaughey. She married Kenneth W. Harrell on April 28, 1951, in Galesburg, IL. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Wanda A. McGaughey Patrick.
Survivors include three children, Wayne K. Harrell of Peoria, Yolanda K. (Anthony) Wlodarski of Peoria and Wendell K. (Steve Paul) Harrell of Veradale, WA; four grandchildren, Benjamin Estes, Beth (Ryan) Blackwell, Jessica McAllister and Elizabeth (Evan) Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Brody Blackwell, Brayden Blackwell, Brighton Blackwell, Tucker McAllister, Catherine McAllister and Hunter Murphy; and one niece, Kimberly (Patrick) McKee.
Shirley worked for many years at the Hanna City State Bank, and later worked at the former Jumer's Castle Lodge in Peoria. She was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford, IL.
She was a devoted mother and loving grandmother and she will be missed.
Cremation will be accorded and a private family committal will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb, IL. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Lange Memorial Home
203 North Illinois Street
Lewistown, IL 61542
(309) 547-2013
