Shirley F. Anderson
PEORIA - It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Shirley Anderson of Peoria at age 91. She passed peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at her nursing residence.
Shirley was born on May 15, 1929, in Farmington, Iowa. The beloved wife of the late Dale E. Anderson (2013). They were married on January 18, 1948, at the little brown church in Nashua, Iowa.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Cheryl and Larry Hughes of St. Marys, Ontario, and Caryl Schierer of Galva, IL; three grandchildren, James and Bonnie Rosensteel of Sanford, NC, James and Tamma Rosensteel of New Milford, CT, and Alyssa and Johnathan Wangelin of Galva, IL; and four great-grandchildren of Connecticut.
Shirley was active with many organizations, including Lifetime Lions Club and the Legion Auxiallry. She worked with the Republican Party and served as an election judge for many years and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Shirley will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for being strong willed and opinionated, quick with a joke and a great storyteller. From her neighborhood parties, to her lion collection, to her sudoku books, she was always the life of the party. She would lend a hand to anyone and was always the happiest being involved with her organizations.
There will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be at Galva Cemetery in Galva at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Ave., Peoria. Online tributes and condolences may be left for the family at www.cumerfordclary.com
.
Shirley will be greatly missed, but stay forever in our hearts.