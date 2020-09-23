1/1
Shirley F. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley F. Anderson
PEORIA - It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Shirley Anderson of Peoria at age 91. She passed peacefully early Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020, at her nursing residence.
Shirley was born on May 15, 1929, in Farmington, Iowa. The beloved wife of the late Dale E. Anderson (2013). They were married on January 18, 1948, at the little brown church in Nashua, Iowa.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Cheryl and Larry Hughes of St. Marys, Ontario, and Caryl Schierer of Galva, IL; three grandchildren, James and Bonnie Rosensteel of Sanford, NC, James and Tamma Rosensteel of New Milford, CT, and Alyssa and Johnathan Wangelin of Galva, IL; and four great-grandchildren of Connecticut.
Shirley was active with many organizations, including Lifetime Lions Club and the Legion Auxiallry. She worked with the Republican Party and served as an election judge for many years and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Shirley will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for being strong willed and opinionated, quick with a joke and a great storyteller. From her neighborhood parties, to her lion collection, to her sudoku books, she was always the life of the party. She would lend a hand to anyone and was always the happiest being involved with her organizations.
There will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be at Galva Cemetery in Galva at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home, 428 W. McClure Ave., Peoria. Online tributes and condolences may be left for the family at www.cumerfordclary.com.
Shirley will be greatly missed, but stay forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved