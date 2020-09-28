1/1
Shirley F. Gardner
1934 - 2020
PEORIA - Shirley F. Gardner, age 85, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home in Peoria, IL.
Shirley was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 30, 1934, to George S. and Febbie (Osteen) Mason. She married Alfred Gardner on April 10, 1976.
Shirley was employed for 20 years as a legal secretary, retiring in 1996, then became employed as the secretary bookkeeper for St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bartonville, last working in June of this year. Shirley was a member of the American Business Women's Association, where she held the title of board President for many years and was named Woman of the Year of her Chapter the Flamelighters. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bartonville American Legion.
Shirley spent a lifetime taking care of others. She was the caretaker for both her parents, aunt, husband and adopted aunt until their deaths. She was a born giver and everyone who knew her, knew she was the rock for her family. She will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherri Swanson and Connie Davis, both of Peoria; step-son, Butch (Janice) Gardner of Princeville; and grandchildren, Jason (Mendy) Romack of Dawson, IL, Donnie Swanson of Bloomington, Marc (Julie) McCloskey of Flowery Branch, GA, Robert Swanson of Peoria, Molly McCloskey of Vero Beach, FL, and Kelsey Cook of Peoria. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jazzmine, Noah, Jackson, Savanah, Parker, Addyson, Wyatt, Camden and Ellisyn; along with seven step-grandchildren, Scott Gardner of Wyoming, Brett Gardner of Chillicothe, Chad (Becky) Gardner of Princeville, Teresa Gardner of Princeville and Jennifer (Steven) Gardner Pavlick of Madison, Wisconsin. Shirley was also blessed with several step-great grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; a stillborn daughter, Brigette; daughter, Cathy McCloskey; step-son, Raymond Gardner; and step-grandson, Matt Gardner.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Bartonville. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., with a half-hour prior visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020, with Fr. Charles Klamut and Fr. David Heinz concelebrating, also at her church. Due to COVID restrictions, please wear masks. Private entombment will follow mass at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Bartonville.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Bartonville
OCT
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Bartonville
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Bartonville
