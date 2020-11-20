Shirley Frickleton
CREVE COEUR - Shirley Ann Frickleton, age 78, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Creve Coeur, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
She was born on May 1, 1942, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Henry and June (Furse) Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Herb" Frickleton, whom she married on April 29, 1962, in Louisiana, and who died on October 27, 2015; a brother, Richard Henderson and his wife, Janine; and a brother-in-law, Steve Dibler.
Surviving are her children, Shawn Frickleton of Montgomery, TX, Kelly (Rich) Clay of Knoxville, IL, and Scott (Amy) Frickleton of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Shelby Shaw, Kirstin, Austin and Addisin Frickleton and Ayden and Ali Frickleton; great-granddaughter, Kaliyah Frickleton; several honorary grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Hank (Joyce) Henderson; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Edna Dibler, Janet (Leonard) Ealey, Judi (Russ) Stone and Emma Bitner.
Shirley was a veteran of the United States Air Force and formerly worked in accounting at JC Penney. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, plants or other gifts, memorials may be made to the American Bladder Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com
.