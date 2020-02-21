Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Shirley Houghton


1935 - 2020
Shirley Houghton Obituary
Shirley Houghton
MORTON – Shirley A. Houghton, 84, of Morton, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home.
She married Robert Houghton on March 29, 1956, in Morton, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2019.
Shirley was born on April 5, 1935 in Morton, to George and Matilda (Miller) Greiner.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Weiss of East Peoria; three grandchildren, Marc (Megan) Houghton of Morton, Kris (Tiffany Feger) Weiss of Creve Coeur, and Carrie (Marc Feldhaus) Weiss of East Peoria; seven great-grandchildren, Rylee, Marcus, Onaleigh, Jace, Jaxon, Oakley, and Jett; and four brothers, Jim (Sharon) Greiner of Morton, Jerry (Audrey) Greiner of Mackinaw, Steve Greiner of Morton, and Chuck Greiner of Morton.
Shirley was a chairman of the Tazewell Democratic party for 34 years.
A visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Cremations rites will be accorded. A private family graveside service will take place at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 Wood Sage Rd, Peoria, IL 61615.
To view Shirley's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
