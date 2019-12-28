|
Shirley Irene Dutton
BARTONVILLE - Shirley Dutton, 83, formerly of Bartonville, Illinois, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was born at home on January 14, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Neil and Eva (Hinderliter) McKellip. Shirley graduated from Manual High School in 1954. She married Richard Dutton on May 26, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois. Shirley was a valued employee at Garfield Primary School for many years before moving to Bartonville.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Dutton. She is also survived by her daughter, Vicki Canty; son, Alan Dutton; grandsons, Adam Pfeiffer, and Jimmy Dutton; sister, Sandra Meyers and husband, Michael; sister-in-law, Frances and husband, Donald Majors; and many adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara and husband, Melvin Demmin; and mother-in-law, Trilla Johnston.
Shirley and Richard were active Booster Club Members for the local Peoria Chiefs baseball team for nearly 20 years, offering hospitality and support to dozens of players and their families. An avid embroiderer and quilter, Shirley was a member of the Galesburg Sewing Center, Embroidery Club in Peoria, Illinois, where she made life-long friends. Shirley loved traveling with her husband in their motor home to visit her children and grandchildren. She was very proud of her two grandsons and followed their sports and school accomplishments with great joy. Shirley pursued many hobbies over the years and family celebrations often included one of her decorated cakes, handmade quilts or other lovingly made presents. She continued her many embroidery and quilting projects, even as her eyesight and declining health challenged her, with an indomitable spirit and help from her husband, Richard. Shirley most enjoyed her time with family and friends and welcomed everyone into her home with love and laughter. She will be dearly missed.
A funeral service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, OK. A reception will be held at the church, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley Dutton to the for continuing research to combat dementia.
