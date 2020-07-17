1/1
Shirley J. Funkhouser
1940 - 2020
PEORIA -- Shirley J. Funkhouser, age 80, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 5, 1940, in Peoria to William and Mary (Faginkrantz) Kaufman.
She married Jerry Ray Funkhouser on May 11, 1962, in Hillsboro, IL. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2017. Also preceding her in death are her parents.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Bill) Keyser of Chillicothe, and one grandson, Nicholas Keyser (fiancée Katie) of Chicago.
Shirley was a homemaker for many years and later worked at St. Philomena School and AT&T. After Jerry's passing, she resided at Independence Village. Shirley enjoyed for many years playing her organ and loved music. Shirley loved her cats, Gena and Kitty K. and will miss them dearly. She also enjoyed playing her Kindle, loved coffee and spending time with her family and friends, her grandson Nick and his fiancée Katie and their dog, MJ. Shirley's favorite time of year was Christmas with her family.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Proctor Hospital for their compassionate care of our mother.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
