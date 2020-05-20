Home

Shirley J. Munson


1939 - 2020
Shirley J. Munson Obituary
Shirley J. Munson
CANTON - Shirley J. Munson, 80, of Canton passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Renaissance Care Center.
She was born on June 9, 1939, in Canton to Charles L. and Anna K. (Kuntz) Hardesty. She married Jack Munson on March 23, 1956, in Smithfield, IL. He preceded her in death.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Stephen and Charles Hardesty.
Surviving are two sons, Charles R. Munson of Norris, IL, and Randy (Julie) Munson of Canton, IL; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, David Hardesty of Canton, IL.
Shirley farmed with her husband until his passing and was also an LPN at local nursing homes and private duty. She was a member of the Farm Bureau and UMWA. Shirley was a breast cancer survivor for 18 years and was also an avid donor to ALS.
Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, IL. Mike Hardesty will officiate. Memorials can be made to the Canton Salvation Army or Susan G. Komen. Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, is in charge of arrangements. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020
