Shirley Jean Bailey
1944 - 2020
PEORIA - Shirley Jean Pace Bailey, 76, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, while living at the home of her daughter, Rhonda, in West Branch, Iowa.
She was born on May 10, 1944, in Canmer, Kentucky, to Elbert and Talmage (Johns) Bailey.
Surviving are her children, Frank (Bridget) Pace of Peoria, Curtis Pace of Peoria, Melinda Pace of East Peoria, Larry (Becky) Pace of Peoria and Rhonda (Dan) Galligher of West Branch Iowa; and nine grandchildren, Brett Cotelleso, Keith Galligher, Dylan Galligher, Nathan Galligher, Holly Galligher, Shawna Pace, Jesse Pace, Justin Schwartz and Ryan Schwarts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Talmage Bailey; brothers, David Bailey, Bill Bailey, Darryl Wayne and Ray Bailey; and sisters, Rita Cooley and Helen "Louise" (Bailey) Brinson.
She lived in the north end of Peoria for 45 years and was known as "mom" to many more than just her kids in the area. She loved her family more than anything and was loved beyond words. She was our angel in life and now in death, always loved and will never be forgotten.
The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch, Iowa, is caring for Shirley Jean's family. No services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Grays Warriors, an organization helping those as they battle the beast of brain cancer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Barker Funeral Home

