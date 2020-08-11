Shirley Jean Eertmoed Baker
PEKIN - Shirley Jean Eertmoed Baker, 93, of Pekin, Illinois, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Shirley was born on April 13, 1927, in Pekin to Fred I. and Florence E. (Hull) Eertmoed. She married Robert Evans on October 10, 1946. She later married James A. Baker on November 1, 1968, in Beardstown. He passed away on December 2, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert D. Evans; one daughter, Lori Evans; and two brothers.
Surviving are one son, Scott A. Evans of Pekin; two daughters, Debra L. (Mike) Esteppe of Pekin and Jody D. (Ed) McFarlin of Pekin; five grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) Knowles, Tim Evans, Brock McFarlin, Josh Esteppe and Dalynn McFarlin: three great-grandsons, Ethan Evans, Brayden Evans and Ayden Knowles; four step-children and many step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Fred E. Eertmoed of Pekin.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Second Reformed Church in Pekin. She graduated from Pekin High School in 1945. She worked as a secretary for the Juvenile Probation Office, Pekin Hospital and Pekin Prescription Lab.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Chuck Grogan officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. Burial will be in Woodrow Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
A more detailed obituary is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where condolences may also be sent to her family.