Shirley Jean Harper
PEORIA - Shirley Jean Harper, 94, of Peoria, IL, entered eternal rest at 8:18 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born on July 26, 1925, in Peoria, the daughter of the late Earl and Vivian (Welch) Heberer. She married Earl J. Harper on December 24, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Harper in 1978; and 2 sons, Robert Harper in 1996 and Steve Harper in 2018. Shirley was the last surviving of 7 children.
Shirley is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: son, Bill Harper of Peoria, IL; son, Vernon Harper of Peoria, IL; daughter, Debbie (Rick) Hutchison of Elmwood, IL; and son, Mike Harper of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Danny Harper of Florida, Brett Harper of Metamora, Theresa Bristol of Elmwood, Nicky Huffman of East Peoria, Marcy Brugger of Elmwood and Ricky Hutchison of Elmwood; 14 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a devoted, loving mother and grandmother with a heart of gold. A lady who would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. Shirley was known for her sweet soul and quick-witted tongue. Everyone loved the sense of humor and smile of this wonderful lady, as well as her matter of fact attitude. Sassy and sweet. Most importantly, her children always came first and the love of this mother to her children will be felt throughout eternity. The strongest love ever, which she passed down to all her children and grandchildren. A light not extinguished, but lives on through her children and grandchildren, as they are part of her heart of gold.
Private family graveside services will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020