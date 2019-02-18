Shirley Killinger

PEORIA - Shirley Killinger, age 71, of Peoria passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Shirley was born on April 15, 1947, in Peoria, IL, daughter of Ralph and Verna (Rockhold) Wolcott. She married Paul Killinger on August 16, 1969, in East Peoria. He survives, as well as two sons, John (Jen) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, and Jim (Rachel) of Dunlap, IL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Siena, Jack, Ryan and Lily; and one brother, Don Wolcott of Brimfield, IL.

Shirley was an elementary school teacher, first teaching in Washington and East Peoria, and lastly in Creve Coeur. She was a member of The P.E.O. Sisterhood and sang in The Ecukeys Singing Group. She was a member of East Peoria Free Methodist Church before joining First United Methodist Church in Peoria.

A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, also at the church. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Ozment will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loaves & Fish Ministry through FUMC.

