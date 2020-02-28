|
|
Shirley L. Session
SPRING BAY — Shirley L. (Troxell) Session, 83, of Spring Bay passed away at 5:48 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home.
Shirley was born April 11, 1936 in Ashland, IL to the late Charlie V. and Ollie Mae West Troxell.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey W. Session, Sr. of Spring Bay and Lisa A. (Anthony) Ellis of Antioch, TN; grandchildren, Christine M. (Daniel) Leach of Herculaneum, MO, Jeffrey W. (Gini) Session, Jr. of Alma, AR, and Benjamin Colt (Tiffani) Ellis of Antioch, TN; her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Noah, Holden, Ethan and Hailey Leach; Freddy, Ashley, Charlie, EmiLee, Stevie, and Maddisin Session; and Audrey Ellis; and grand dog, Cheech.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
Shirley grew up in Ashland, IL and moved to Spring Bay in 1966. Over the years, she was a Girl Scout leader, worked selling Luzier cosmetics, as a clerk at the Brownback Rexall in Ashland, and made tenderloins at the Village Inn in Spring Bay. She loved animals. She always liked having a dog in her life and her kids teased her that she loved her dogs more than she loved them. She loved camping and was a longtime member of the Good Sam Camping Club. She started out with a 13-foot camper, upgrading over the years to a 32-foot motor home. Her most cherished role was that of mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Her final wish was that her ashes be placed with her parents at Bethel Cemetery in Pleasant Plains, IL. Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ARK Animal Shelter in Lacon. (www.thearkanimalshelter.org/)
Shirley's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020