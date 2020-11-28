Shirley L. Simmons
BELLEVUE - Shirley L. (Sims) Simmons, 77, of Bellevue passed away at UnityPoint Health-Proctor on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Shirley was born on July 23, 1943, in Peoria to the late Stanley and Rowena (Clark) Highley. She married William Simmons on November 8, 1968, in Eureka. Bill preceded her in death on March 17, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by nephews, Brandon Edenburn and Todd Brooks, and Todd's wife, Charlotte.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Fred) Fleming of Lowpoint; grandson, Wyatt (Aimee Mooberry) Martin of Germantown Hills; sisters, Donna (Carl) Jenkins of Memphis TN, Tabitha (Linda Whitehead) Sims of Peoria, Ester Lay of California Janella Sims of East Peoria; nieces, Tina (Terry) Rabenau of Peoria, Debbie (Greg) Sherlock of Bellvue Jenny (Chris) Tullos of Burilson TN, and Michelle (Larry) Spitler of Mumford TN; nephew, Andy (Monica) Simmons of Stonefort; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends who loved her very much.
Shirley went to Manual High School in Peoria. She worked at a few different professions, retiring as a dental assistant; what they all had in common was taking care of others. Shirley was such a force and touched so many people. After they retired, Shirley and Bill moved to Radom, IL. Shirley could never sit still and became involved at St. Michael's church, where she made dear friends and fell in love with quilting. We will all cherish the love she put into each custom-made quilt. She was the glue that held her family together and there was nothing that made her happier than taking care of her family and friends. She was one of a kind and dearly loved by so many who will miss her greatly.
Cremation rites have been accorded and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
