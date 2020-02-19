Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Lauer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Lauer Obituary
Shirley Lauer
PEORIA - Shirley J. Lauer, 88, formerly of Peoria, passed away in Denton, TX, at Presbyterian Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was born in Peoria on July 25, 1931, to Lawrence and Mary (Bishop) Marshall. Her husband, Lyle P. Lauer; and brother, Richard Kerkhove, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Michael) Clinch of Glasford, IL, Nancy (Tom) Allison of Pekin, IL, and Janet (Malcolm) Kincaid of Krum, TX. Also surviving are her sister, Doris Schmeilski of Trivoli, IL; brother, Gary Kerkhove of Peoria; 5 granddaughters, Emily (Dan) Znanieki of Spring Valley, IL, Sarah (Chris) Collins of Springfield, IL, Erin (Ben) Noble of Washburn, IL, Jade (Cole) Howard of Lewisville, TX, and Mei Li Kincaid of Krum, TX; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters.
Shirley enjoyed working at Murray's, prior to retirement. She had been a member of Elks & Eagles in the past, where she could meet friends for dinner and dancing. Shirley was loved by her family, friends and her 2 Yorkies. She will be missed.
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton will arrange for cremation. Burial will be at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -