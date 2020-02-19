|
|
Shirley Lauer
PEORIA - Shirley J. Lauer, 88, formerly of Peoria, passed away in Denton, TX, at Presbyterian Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was born in Peoria on July 25, 1931, to Lawrence and Mary (Bishop) Marshall. Her husband, Lyle P. Lauer; and brother, Richard Kerkhove, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Michael) Clinch of Glasford, IL, Nancy (Tom) Allison of Pekin, IL, and Janet (Malcolm) Kincaid of Krum, TX. Also surviving are her sister, Doris Schmeilski of Trivoli, IL; brother, Gary Kerkhove of Peoria; 5 granddaughters, Emily (Dan) Znanieki of Spring Valley, IL, Sarah (Chris) Collins of Springfield, IL, Erin (Ben) Noble of Washburn, IL, Jade (Cole) Howard of Lewisville, TX, and Mei Li Kincaid of Krum, TX; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters.
Shirley enjoyed working at Murray's, prior to retirement. She had been a member of Elks & Eagles in the past, where she could meet friends for dinner and dancing. Shirley was loved by her family, friends and her 2 Yorkies. She will be missed.
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton will arrange for cremation. Burial will be at Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020