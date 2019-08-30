|
Shirley Leitner
PEORIA - Shirley Lorraine Leitner, 90, of Peoria passed away at 12:37 am August 27, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born October 3, 1928 in Peoria the daughter of Floyd and Ethel Toole Trembly. She married Robert Leitner on April 13, 1946.
Shirley is survived by her children, Robert Leitner Jr of Stanton, ND, Gregory Leitner of Chillicothe, Michael Leitner of Peoria, Debora (Richard) Ledbetter of Woodhull, IL, Karen Leitner of Peoria, Andy Andrews of Brimfield; one step-son, Charles Leitner of Ft Thomas, AZ; four sisters, Janet Stein of Bartonville, Myra (Craig) Bauer of Sandwich, IL, Trudy (Bruce) Becker of Arlington, IL, Patty Billhorn of Lamoille, IL; two brothers , Ray (Joyce) Skibba of Powder Springs, GA and Gary (Diane) Trembly of Crystal Lake, IL; seventeen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; her parents; two brothers; and one step-daughter.
Shirley worked at Szold's downtown for many years.
Shirley is a member of St Ann's Catholic Church, where she was past President of St Boniface Ladies Club, Past President of Ladies Council of St Boniface, and Eucharistic Minister. She was a long-time member of TOPS, Chapter 207.
She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook. Shirley loved Shirley Temple and John Wayne. But most of all she loved her family.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday September 3, 2019 at St Ann's Catholic Church. Father Donald Roszkowski will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm Monday, September 2, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Brimfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to St Ann's Catholic Church or Sally's Kitchen.
To view Shirley's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019