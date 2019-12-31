|
Shirley M. Chew
PEORIA - Shirley M. Chew, age 87, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.
She was born on March 14, 1932, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of George and Fannie (Trockur) Steimel. She married Frank "Frankie" Chew Jr. on December 24, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2010.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Bob Steimel, sisters-in-law, Esther Steimel, Betty Wright and Judy Webster; brothers-in-law, Chuck Wright and Larry Webster; and sons-in-law, Tom Schutte and Jeff Glosser.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah L. (Paul) Diamond of Hawthorne Woods, IL, Linda A. Schutte (Steve Funk) of Decatur and Carolyn Glosser (Mark Stone) of Decatur; grandson, Jack (Karlie) Diamond of Chicago; granddaughter, Claire Glosser of Decatur; nephews, Bob (Sandy) Steimel and Curt Steimel; and nieces, Amy (Jason) Potter, Sarah Webster, Tracey (Martin) DeCrane and Regina (Rick) Simmons.
While living in Peoria, Shirley attended First Federated Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She loved to spend time with her girls, going shopping, gardening and bird watching. She also loved getting together with her old girlfriends from Woodruff High School. After moving to Decatur, Shirley enjoyed working part-time at Bergners. Shirley and Frank enjoyed their many Las Vegas trips they took throughout their time together.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davison Fulton Woodland Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Forrest Krummel will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the .
"May you be in Peace now Mom." Love from your girls.
