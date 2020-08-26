Shirley M. Gronewold
METAMORA - Shirley M. Gronewold, 88, of Metamora, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 6:53 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on October 31, 1931, in Columbia, TN, to H. Corbet and Willie M. (Bryant) Scroggins. She married Donald R. Gronewold on December 27, 1959, in Washington, IL. He passed away on August 25, 2015. Her parents and five sisters also preceded her in death.
Surviving is her son, Kevin Gronewold of Metamora. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and many extended family, along with the three cats.
Shirley was a homemaker and also worked part-time at Town and Country in Washington for several years. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, Washington Historical Society and United Methodist Women (UMW) and a former member of the Washington Women's Club.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, also at the funeral home. Pastor Jason Woolever will officiate. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, IL. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask/face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossroads United Methodist Church or the Washington Historical Society.
