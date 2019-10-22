Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Melton


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Melton Obituary
Shirley M. Melton
BARTONVILLE - Shirley M. Melton, age 86, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 5:32 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born at home in Bartonville on Jan. 20, 1933, to Louis and Lela (Conley) Duttarer. She married Charles E. Melton on June 12, 1955, in Bartonville. He passed away on Dec. 29, 1990, in Mapleton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Justin Dickinson; and three brothers, Jack, Tom and Ken Duttarer.
Survivors include four children, Linda (Bill) Harmon of Pekin, Jeanie (Kevin) Glenn of Bartonville, Kathy (Tim) Neff of Bartonville and Chuck (Mary) Melton II of East Peoria; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Duttarer of Florida. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Harmon, Steve Harmon, Keith (Jen) McKeever, Sarah (Josh) Woods, Jason (Julie) Glenn, Melissa (Paul) Hoagland, Dreu (Tiffany) Dickinson, Chris (Luke Kohout) Neff, Erika (Lee Berryman) Dickinson, Andrew (Mindy) Neff, Tiffany (Angel) Galdamez, Chuck (Jen) Melton III, Cris (Katie) Melton and Kayla (D.J. Rogala) Melton; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished and always put her family first.
Shirley was a homemaker, then co-founder (along with her husband) of Melton Electric, from 1976 to 1990.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. At church, she was very active in numerous committees and was involved in the church Sunday School program and served as superintendent for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and was a member and past president of the Bartonville Femmes.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Sunday School program at the Bethel Lutheran Church, Bartonville.
You may view Shirley's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now