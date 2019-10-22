|
Shirley M. Melton
BARTONVILLE - Shirley M. Melton, age 86, of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 5:32 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born at home in Bartonville on Jan. 20, 1933, to Louis and Lela (Conley) Duttarer. She married Charles E. Melton on June 12, 1955, in Bartonville. He passed away on Dec. 29, 1990, in Mapleton.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Justin Dickinson; and three brothers, Jack, Tom and Ken Duttarer.
Survivors include four children, Linda (Bill) Harmon of Pekin, Jeanie (Kevin) Glenn of Bartonville, Kathy (Tim) Neff of Bartonville and Chuck (Mary) Melton II of East Peoria; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Duttarer of Florida. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Scott (Heather) Harmon, Steve Harmon, Keith (Jen) McKeever, Sarah (Josh) Woods, Jason (Julie) Glenn, Melissa (Paul) Hoagland, Dreu (Tiffany) Dickinson, Chris (Luke Kohout) Neff, Erika (Lee Berryman) Dickinson, Andrew (Mindy) Neff, Tiffany (Angel) Galdamez, Chuck (Jen) Melton III, Cris (Katie) Melton and Kayla (D.J. Rogala) Melton; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished and always put her family first.
Shirley was a homemaker, then co-founder (along with her husband) of Melton Electric, from 1976 to 1990.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. At church, she was very active in numerous committees and was involved in the church Sunday School program and served as superintendent for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and was a member and past president of the Bartonville Femmes.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Sunday School program at the Bethel Lutheran Church, Bartonville.
You may view Shirley's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019